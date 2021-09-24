DAR hosts meeting in El Dorado

The Susannah French Putney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their monthly meeting at the Performing Arts Center in El Dorado Sept. 17.

Did you know that the Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization of women whose ancestors contributed to the American cause in our country’s struggle for independence? Our objectives of Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism guide the programs, activities and focus of our work. Contact any member for more information about joining. There are experts that can help you trace your ancestry.

The program for the afternoon, “Our Sacred Honor”, was presented by member Sharon McClure. It was taken from a speech written for, and presented to, the SFP members of the day, by her grandmother Gladys R. Bennington. Our sacred honor involves protecting The Declaration of Independence and The Constitution as well as educating our communities about what it means to our country. The Constitution cannot protect us unless we protect the Constitution.

Lucille Robinson was presented with a certificate recognizing her 25 years of membership in our chapter of DAR. Five members, Teresa Bachman, Sue Ann Brown, Nancy Gordon, Sharon McClure and Marsha Todd completed the Kansas DAR Membership course and received certificates and cords in recognition of their accomplishment. Congratulation’s ladies!

A special ceremony was held on September 9, 2021, to dedicate the Gold Star Marker that has been placed at the Botanica Gardens in Wichita. This was a collaborative effort between members of Susannah French Putney and the Suburban Garden Club. The event was attended by several Gold Star Families, as well as dignitaries from the city of Wichita and McConnell Air Force Base. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

Special guest Denise Bullock, KSDAR Organizing Secretary, was welcomed. She commended the chapter members for their many recent community activities. Mrs. Bullock also shared ideas for attracting new members and motivating current members.

Constitution Week and Citizenship Day commemorate the formation and signing on September 17, 1787, of the Constitution and recognize all who, by coming of age or by naturalization, have become citizens. SFP members placed posters, pamphlets and other educational materials at various locations in El Dorado and Eureka. Take a moment to contemplate the challenges that our new country faced nearly 250 years ago. Spend some time re-reading the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence to refresh your memory about the marvelous foresight that our founding fathers had as they were creating the foundation of our government.

The Vietnam Moving Wall Memorial will be in Valley Center October 21-25, 2021.

The next meeting will be held in Eureka at the Eureka Public Library, 1:00 on Friday, October 15th. Members are reminded to bring pre-packaged, healthy snacks for contribution to a community service project.

Members in attendance: Teresa Bachman, Cynthia Barrett, Sue Ann Brown, Carla Cook, Patty Goedecke, Nancy Gordon, Janet Green, Jean Groendes, Deborah Keplar, Sharon McClure, Beverly McCulloch, Martha Riedl, Lucille Robinson, Rise Russin, Marsha Todd and Ann Wimberly.

— Submitted by Carla Cook, SFP Secretary