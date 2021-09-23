Pioneer Seed and Corteva surprises 4-H Club with check.

The North Butler 4-H Club met on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 pm. At the beginning of the meeting, Gary Hill and Kourt Klaassen surprised the club with a $2,000 check from Pioneer Seed and Corteva. Harley McLaughlin, Vice President, called the meeting to order. Cora Brackenridge led the Flag Salute and Ella Amend led the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by 15 members stating “My Favorite Zoo Animal is...”. The Treasurer and Secretary reports were read. Debora Claassen, Club Leader, presented the Leaders Report. She had the members that took a project to the Kansas State Fair say something they took. She reminded the club that North Butler 4-H would have a float in the Whitewater Fred Fest. She also mentioned that 4-H camp is open for enrollment. The club celebrated Jeramiah Goebel’s birthday by singing to him. Debora recognized those members that had their record books completed by giving them a pop or Gatorade. Shelby Henley moved for the program to begin and Rustin McLaughlin seconded the motion. The program started with Rustin McLaughlin and Donavan Brewer leading the club in the song “Deep and Wide”. Ella Amend and Cora Brackenridge lead the club in elections for the new 4-H year. Recreation was led by Hope McLaughlin playing “Turtle Tag”. Refreshments were provided by the Miller Family. The next scheduled meeting is on October 11th, 2021 at 7:00pm at the Emmaus Church.

-Ella Amend, Club Reporter