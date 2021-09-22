'Grow Communities' award recipient named

Times-Gazette Staff

The Remington Area Community Foundation recently announced Butler County Farmer Tom Sommers as the 2021 recipient of the Bayer Fund “grow Communities” award, an award of $2,500.

Sommers selected Whitewater Food Bank, Potwin Food Bank, Whitewater Recreation Board, Remington Wrestling Club, and RACF as the local nonprofit organizations to receive $500 each.

“The Remington Area Foundation appreciates Tom’s support for our efforts and those of the broader community,” said RACF board chairperson Don Patry.

The Remington Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Central Kansas Community Foundation (CKCF), was established in 2012 to assist in providing resources for a broad range of existing and future charitable needs in the USD 206 District which includes Whitewater and Potwin, Kansas. For more information: https://centralkansascf.org/affiliate-foundations/remington-area-cf/