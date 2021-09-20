BCC Life Enrichment to host Tanner, Foust

Butler Community College’s Life Enrichment will host Derek Foust and Beccy Tanner on at 9 a.m. Oct. 5

Foust, associate professor of agriculture at Butler Community College, will speak about Butler’s agriculture program at 9 a.m.

Tanner, a freelance writer and Kansas history teacher at Wichita State University, will present “Dirt, Grit, and Jell-O Salad.” Generations after the Great Depression, Kansans still define themselves and rural communities largely in the same terms their grandparents and great-grandparents once used — “hard-working, close-knit, loyal and faithful.” But the dynamics have changed. This presentation examines historical aspects of Kansas during the 1930s to better understand our rural communities today.

“Dirt, Grit, and Jell-O Salad — How We Survived the Great Depression” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Crossroads Conversations Catalog, featuring presentations, discussions, and workshops designed to spark conversations in the Sunflower State.

Life Enrichment meets on the first Tuesday morning of the month during the school year. Area adults enjoy high-quality speakers and performers, along with a light breakfast and coffee during each regular meeting. Meetings take place in the Clifford/Stone Community Room at the Hubbard Welcome Center on the El Dorado campus. Meetings are open to everyone and there is no charge to attend. Those who attend regularly are encouraged to register so they receive monthly newsletters announcing the programs. New members are always welcome.