Beta Beta attends state meetings

Beta Beta, Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA,) a woman's organization, had 12 members travel to Olathe August 13 through 15, for the first state board meeting in a year and half.

Club members learned about all the awards that were given to Kansas at the International Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. Kansas members volunteered hours and donated more than $1 million to St Jude and also volunteered hours and gift-in-kind to Heartspring and many other worthy causes.

Rita Baker, Kansas State President, led the meetings.

Anyone interested in joining the group please contact Rita Baker 316- 305-9378 or Sue Friedel 316-213-8624.