Beta Beta attends state meetings

Chad Frey
Butler County Times Gazette
Front row, left to right: Diane Stowell, Debbie Craig, Diane ODonnell, Jacque Ediger, Beth Pompa, Michelle Moser, Paula Leatherman, Second row, left to right: Vickie Morey, Sue Friedel, Rita Baker, Sheri Meyer

Beta Beta, Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA,) a woman's organization, had 12 members travel to Olathe August 13 through 15,  for the first  state board meeting  in a year and half. 

Club members learned about all the awards that were given to Kansas at the International Convention in Louisville, Kentucky.  Kansas members volunteered hours and donated more than $1 million to St Jude and also volunteered hours and gift-in-kind to Heartspring and many other worthy causes. 

Rita Baker, Kansas State President, led the meetings.

Anyone interested in joining the group please contact Rita Baker 316- 305-9378 or Sue Friedel 316-213-8624.

Bonnie Templeton, Mary Ann Johnson, Crystal Collinsworth, Pam Collingsworth in Olathe.