Miss El Dorado Ambassadors Crowned

Deanna Bohn

The newest titleholders to receive the distinction of Miss El Dorado Ambassadors were crowned on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Ambassadors will have the honor and privilege of representing El Dorado during the 150FEST in September.

The Miss El Dorado Ambassadors program is a mentorship program designed to facilitate personal growth in the areas of community service, education, and talent development while empowering and equipping young women with scholarships.

Girls old enough to walk across the stage begin learning self-confidence and public speaking skills during our pageant. Additionally, they form friendships with their pageant sisters learning to encourage and support one another to be their best.

The young women representing El Dorado this year are:

Miss El Dorado is Sierra Marie Bonn and she received a $300 cash scholarship.

Miss Golden Road is Suzannah Bowden and she received a $300 cash scholarship.

Miss Sunflower Fest is Jordan Burford and she received a $300 cash scholarship.

Miss Teen El Dorado is Niomi Ndirangu and she received a $100 cash scholarship.

Miss Teen Sunflower Fest is Hanna Reed and she received the Butler Community College (BCC) Tuition scholarship. Each young woman enrolled at BCC wrote an essay on their social initiative to be considered for the scholarship. Reed’s essay was titled “Pursuing Dreams Through Adversity.”

Miss El Dorado Princess is Faith Grove and she received a $50 cash scholarship.

Miss El Dorado Little Princess is Julianna Burford and she received a $25 cash scholarship.

Miss El Dorado Mini Princess is Amelia Shepherd and she received a $25 cash scholarship.

Miss El Dorado Ambassadors are Naomi Galindo, also 1st Runner Up; Kallie Rutliff, Madelyn Olson; Marley Perkins; Macie West; Annabelle Todd; Kaydence Dawson; Mikaela West; Kennedy Bables. Tiny Miss El Dorado Ambassadors are Paisley Dawson and Nora Whittaker.

Special awards were given to Ambassadors who had the highest score in separate categories. Those category winners were Tiny Photo Contest Winner, Nora Whittaker; People’s Choice Winner, Madelyn Olson and she received a $100 cash scholarship; Fun Fashion Winner was Kennedy Bables and she received a $100 cash scholarship; and Talent Winner was Jordan Burford who sang “Pie Jesu” and she received a $100 cash scholarship.