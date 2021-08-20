El Dorado pageant contestants announced

Deanna Bonn

The Miss El Dorado Ambassador pageant will be 4 p.m. August 21 at the USD 490 Performing Arts Center in El Dorado, and the public is invited to attend the free event.

Current titleholders Miss El Dorado 2020 Bailey Smith and Miss Golden Road 2020 Katie Brooks will be the emcees for the evening and crown their successors.

The Miss El Dorado Ambassador program is a personal development and mentorship program designed to facilitate personal growth in the areas of community service, scholarship, and talent development.

Girls old enough to walk across the stage, and some younger, begin learning self-confidence and public speaking skills during our pageant. Additionally, they form friendships with their pageant sisters learning to encourage and support one another to be their best.

Year after year, these girls come back to participate in the pageant as they grow up through the age levels learning new skills and reinforcing their confidence, character and personal style. As I mentioned earlier, I am one of those girls as are several here this evening. Once they are old enough to participate in the ‘Miss Teen’ category, many have not only become veterans of our program, but have taken what they have learned to the community and given back through their personal platform and by volunteering with organizations that speak directly to them.

Upon reaching the Miss category, these young women have truly blossomed in the areas of service, scholarship and style. At both the Teen and Miss levels, they are prepared to continue their development on a larger stage representing our community at the state level.

There are 19 girls and young women participating in the 2021 Miss El Dorado pageant and they will represent the community at the 150FEST and at events throughout the coming year.

In the Tiny Princess Division are Paisley Dawson and Nora Whittaker. In the Mini Princess Division are Kennedy Bables, Kaydence Dawson, Mikaela West and Amelia Shepherd. In the Little Princess Division are Julianna Burford, Marley Perkins, Macie West and Annabelle Todd.

In the Princess Division are Kallie Rutliff, Faith Grove and Maddie Olson.

In the Teen and Miss Division are Hanna Reed, Niomi Ndirangu, Jordan Burford, Naomi Galindo, Suzannah Bowden and Sierra Marie Bonn.