National Night Out coming to El Dorado

Deanna Bonn

The Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum is hosting a summer concert on the museum lawn on Tuesday, August 3rd at 7 p.m.

The family friendly event featuring the Treblemakers Gospel Singers is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Free ice cream will be served for the first 100 people.

The event also occurs on the same night as “National Night Out” which will take place at East Park from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

“National Night Out is an opportunity to bring neighbors and police together for an evening of fun,” according to the El Dorado Police Department. “It works to build a safer community and strengthen partnerships between the community and police.”

The community is invited to join the El Dorado Police Department for an evening of food, games and prizes and then walk over to the museum and conclude the evening with the “Summer Concert on the Green.”