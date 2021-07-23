Miss El Dorado Registration Open

Deanna Bonn

Registration is now open for the Miss El Dorado 2021 pageant. The annual event will be held on Saturday, August 21st at 4 p.m. the USD 490 Performing Arts Center. While there was not an on-stage pageant last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, pageant organizers were able to hold a virtual event.

Pageant registration is now open with a deadline of August 12th. The registration form, along with rules and schedule of events can be found on the Miss El Dorado website: misseldoradoks.com

Miss El Dorado Ambassadors will help the community celebrate 150 years in El Dorado as well as attend community events throughout the year.

Other events planned for the same day as the pageant include a disc golf tournament in the morning and movie night at BG Products Veteran Sports Complex in the evening.

A full day birthday celebration will be held on Saturday, September 11th. Activities include a parade, car show, pickleball tournament, cornhole tournament, an artisan market, concert and street dance.

The Miss El Dorado Ambassador program is a mentorship program designed to facilitate personal growth in the areas of community service, education, and talent development while empowering and equipping young women.

Also happening that weekend is the Sunflower Festival at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch and a trip to the festival is planned for the Miss El Dorado Ambassadors on Saturday morning before the pageant.