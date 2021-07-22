Beer brewers visit El Dorado Rotary

Deanna Bonn

The Rotary Club of El Dorado welcomed guest speaker, Travis Rohrberg from Walnut River Brewing Company on Wednesday, July 21st.

Walnut River Brewing Company opened in El Dorado in July 2013 and Rohrberg joined co-owners B.J. Hunt and Rick Gehring about 8 months after its opening. He works in the role of Quality Control/Packaging and Logistics.

After a couple of years in operation, they expanded with all new brewing equipment, added a canning line, opened the taproom and began statewide distribution. Another expansion a few years later added more equipment, distribution to Missouri and Wyoming and the opening of the PourHouse restaurant in Wichita.

Rohrberg was a chemistry and biology major in college and it was then that he was introduced to microbrewing. During the Rotary club’s lunchtime meeting, he shared the science behind brewing and the steps taken in the process.

“The whole process averages about 16 days from brew day to packaging,” said Rohrberg.

An important aspect to brewing beer is the quality of the water used and was the primary reason for locating in El Dorado.

“El Dorado has fantastic water for brewing,” said Rohrberg. “The reason is because water from El Dorado Lake is lower in dissolved solids and minerals. It is the minerals that affect the flavor.”

Walnut River Brewing Company is located at 111 W. Locust Ave in El Dorado.

The Rotary Club of El Dorado hosts a new speaker each week. Meetings are Wednesday at 12 p.m.