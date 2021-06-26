Service recognized by Rotary

Deanna Bonn

El Dorado Rotary Club incoming President Issac McNary presented Major Patricia Johnson a plaque of recognition and appreciation to commemorate her year of service to the El Dorado Rotary Club as President for the 2020-2021 year.

After five years in El Dorado, Johnson is being transferred to the Pittsburgh Salvation Army where she eventually plans to join a Pittsburg Rotary Club. Johnson said her favorite project with the El Dorado Club was providing dictionaries for 3rd grade students. “

This year we were unable to go into the schools, so we just had to drop them off,” said Johnson. “The students sent us little notes,” said Johnson. “They make cards to say thank you.”