P.E.O. Sisterhood awards scholarships

Chapter AY of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:15 pm, via Zoom, for a regular business meeting. Thirteen members responded to roll call.

Ruth Fraser presided at the business meeting. LaQuita Geis, Membership Committee, gave the Membership Report and asked for each member present to write notes to other members not able to attend.

The 2021 Chapter AY Scholarship recipients were announced. Courtney Eickbush, Kassidy Beam, Jonah Scott and Logan Ediger. Carolyn Mathis is the scholarship chairman.

By Law changes were presented and voted upon favorably.

Program Chairman, Robin Werth, presented the program, "Share a Favorite Memory From Your Senior Year in High School."

The next meeting of Chapter AY will be Thursday, June 17th.

— Submitted by Jerri Wall Yeargan