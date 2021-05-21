SBAMH Hospital holds successful blood drive

The folks at Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital have rolled up their sleeves and fought a pandemic this past year, but on May 6, 2021, they rolled those sleeves up for another cause, a hospital blood drive. Auxilian Ramona Clanton helped round up employees and volunteers to donate the goal of 19 units of blood. Ramona remained at the HEC until the donors were finished—just in case some donors needed a reminder call or a last-minute replacement. Twenty people showed up to donate and 19 units were collected: two from first-time donors.

Ramona is a lifetime SBAMH Auxiliary member who has volunteered as a walker and gift shop clerk for over 22 years. She has assisted with SBA blood drives for many years. She says she isn’t sure why she started or how many years ago it was! She has been doing it long enough that some SBA employees jokingly refer to her as the “bloodsucker” when she makes her rounds to sign up donors. Of course, Ramona loves the joke and the SBAMH employees.

Ramona expressed her appreciation in this note to SBA donors. “Thank you to all of you great blood donors. And since you are so great, we made our goal. Hurrah!!!”

– Ramona Clanton, SBA Auxilian