Tharp awarded Soroptimist scholarship

El Dorado Soroptimist's high school scholarship winner is Ellie Tharp.

Ellie is the daughter of Erik and Louise Tharp. She is a senior at El Dorado High School where she has participated in STUCO (VP 2 years), NHS (VP), DECA (Pres and Sec), drama, concert choir, swim team, KAY, and on the golf team. She has also volunteered in many school, church and community events. Ellie plans to attend Butler Community College for a degree in Business Administration then on to K-State majoring in Fashion Merchandising.

Congratulations to Ellie Tharp!

— Nancy Wagner, club secretary