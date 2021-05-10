Music scholarships awarded

El Dorado High School graduating seniors Daniel Farthing and Teagan Jellison have been awarded the 2021 Fred W. Wolfe Endowment Music Scholarship. This year's scholarship will provide funds to two EHS graduates majoring in music at the college or university of their choice.

Farthing played trumpet in the EHS Band, where he also served as drum major during his senior year. He will attend Emporia State University where he will study music education.

Jellison is a member of the EHS Encore choral ensemble, an active participant in the EHS theater program where she served as a dance captain and choreographer, and performed in various programs with Kansas Dance Academy and Music Theater of Wichita. She will attend the University of Central Oklahoma, studying music theater.

Fred W. Wolfe was the El Dorado Public Schools' Music Coordinator and junior high band instructor for over twenty years. Following his death in 2010, his wishes directed that an endowment be established, part of which is used to fund music scholarships.