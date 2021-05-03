Soroptimist club wins award

The El Dorado Soroptimist recently won the Dreams in Action Award at the regional level.

El Dorado Soroptimist club partnered with Great Beginnings in El Dorado to provide outfits to the girls participating in the Dream It Be It program. By winning this award El Dorado Soroptimist was able to present the award check for $524.00 to Christy Stewart, the director of Great Beginnings.

Great Beginnings, owned by the Family and Pregnancy Resource Center in El Dorado, is an upscale boutique whose proceeds help fund the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Those present in the picture are Kim Foss, Director of the Pregnancy and Resource Center, Christy Stewart, manager of Great Beginnings, Janett Doile El Dorado Soroptimist member and Joni Sanders, El Dorado Soroptimist President.