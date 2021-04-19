More than Pumpkins

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

Angie Day wants the Walters’ Pumpkin Patch to come to mind when you think of fun things to do throughout the year — and not only during the Halloween season.

“We have all kinds of activities including two giant jumping pillows, hayrides, mining, train rides and more. Our events barn can hold up to 300 guests so we can accommodate events like weddings, reunions or corporate events,” Day said.

Day is the Event and Marketing Coordinator and has unveiled a new campaign #MeetMeAtWaltersPumpkinPatch to educate the public on the various destination activities available at the Walters Farm located just north of El Dorado on US Highway 77.

They recently hosted EGGsplosion 2021 over Easter weekend. On Saturday, guests enjoyed a day of airdropped egg hunting. Two egg drops and hunts were hosted and allowed for guests to safely distance outdoors.

“We had over 300 hundred people in attendance,” said Day. “Some came from as far away as Oklahoma City and Salina,” Day said.

On Easter Sunday, they held a Sunrise Service followed with a light breakfast for those attending service. Clint Cope shared the Easter message and music was provided by Randy Just and Keith Yeubanks. Someone brought Becky and Carroll a gift after they spent the day at the EGGsplosion as a thank you.

“Following the weekend’s events, Walters’ owners Becky and Carroll Walters were given a beautiful cross by a couple who attended the events,” Day said. “They gave it to the Walters’ as a thank you for what they are doing for our community.”

“We are placing it on our Tiny Town Church building,” Day said. “Tiny town is the name of our small building area.”

Now that EGGsplosion 2021 is over, Day is planning for the next events to be held at the Walters’ Pumpkin Patch and first on the agenda are the Spring School Tours “Day in the Life of a Farmer” which run from April 15 through May 28.

To learn more about the school tours or any of the other events at Walters’, visit thewatersfarm.com