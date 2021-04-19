College plans outdoor concert

Special to the Gazette

Thee Butler Instrumental Music Department will perform their annual Spring Concert on at 2 p.m. April 24 outside the Hubbard Welcome Center, 901 S Haverhill, El Dorado. Attendees may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

The performance will feature brass, reed and percussion ensembles and selected soloists led by Director, Brett Martinez.

The Instrumental Department has been busy, as they just performed their Chamber Recital at the El Dorado Bandshell in Forest Park last Saturda. Those in attendance enjoyed the brass, reed and percussion ensemble and solo sounds directed by Martinez.

Many students participating in the receive activity scholarships covering in-state tuition and books. For information on instrumental music scholarships and our ensembles please visit https://www.butlercc.edu/info/200148/music---instrumental/76/instrumental-music-performing-ensembles

No tickets or reservations required.

Butler Community College instrumental members in order of alphabetical last name and hometown: Alicia Hartley and Deann Hirojosa of Andover; Matthew Treto, Augusta; Kaleb Talkington and Kira Voth of Bel Aire; Brodie Gladman of Cimarron; Heidi Schulze of Clearwater; Autumn Arthur and Madison Arthur of Derby; Naomi Christensen of Douglass; Kaiden Morris of El Dorado; Chase Shaw of Eureka; Jesse Busse of Goddard; Shane Boyle of Hayesville; James Shepherd of Newton; Jaiden Reager of Potwin; Olivia Dentis of Protection; Cruz Acosta and Hugo Carrasco of Ulysses; Garret Robinson of Viola; Samantha Borsdorf-Kirkendoll, Josephine Trout, Jasper Cochran, Reid Whisenhunt, Robert Hawkins, John Reed, Betsy Chairez, Noah Fanning, Ian Weber, Kevin Cabrera, Travon Brown, Samantha Varner, Jessico Gusland, Blaise Mayes, Edwin Ordonez, Matthew Ritter, Carlos Rangel, Isaiah Agoitia, Amy Werak, Bryan Smith, Brent Hogue, Cassidy Havice, Emileigh Petersen, and Taylor Truesdell of Wichita.