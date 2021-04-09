P.E.O. selects new officers

Chapter AY of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 1:15 pm, for a virtual regular business meeting, via Zoom. Ruth Fraser, presided and fifteen members were present.

Chaplain Debi Christner, gave the devotions. It was announced that our chapter is celebrating two Golden Girls this year, Claudia Law and Muriel Embers.

New officers for 2021-2022 were installed by Jerri Wall Yeargan:

President, Ruth Fraser.

Vice-President, Debbi Eickbush.

Recording Secretary, Vangie Bender.

Co-Corresponding Secretaries, Cindy Griggs and Robin Werth.

Co-Treasurers, Pam Shoemaker and Laura Willems.

Chaplain, Debi Christner.

Guard, Rebecca Scott.

Delegate to Convention, Ruth Fraser.

Alternate to Convention, Debbi Eickbush.

Following the business meeting, the program entitled, "Adventures in Green", was facilitated by Robin Werth. Each member chose something "green" in their home and shared what this item meant to them.

The next meeting of Chapter AY will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 1:15 pm.

— Jerri Wall Yeargan