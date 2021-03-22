DAR honors essay contest winners

The Susannah French Putney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their monthly meeting via Zoom, at 1:00 PM on February 19, 2021.

Did you know that February 19 was National Vet Girls RISE Day? This day celebrates the dedication of women veterans and is a day for them to share resources and build relationships. Women have served in the military in every conflict since the Revolutionary War. The service of nearly 2 million women veterans deserves our acknowledgement and gratitude.

The SFP/DAR American History Committee sponsored an essay contest about the Boston Massacre for grades 5-8. Essay writers were to imagine they lived in Boston 250 years ago and to describe their family’s experiences during the Boston Massacre and the role it would play in the American Revolution. Nine essays were submitted from grades 6-8. Three winners were selected by members Patty Goedecke, Nita Whiteman as well as a nonmember judge, Barbara Hubbell. The winning essays were read aloud by member Nita Whiteman. Congratulations to the following students: 6th grader, Elliot Hochstetler from Remington Middle School. 7th grader Thomas McClendon from Circle Middle School. 8th grader, Aubrey Martin also from Circle Middle School. Each student received a Winner’s Certificate, a bronze medal and a $25 gift card. All other participants were given a Certificate of Participation. Their teacher, Hilary Raple, Gifted Facilitator for Remington Middle School and Circle Middle School was also presented with a $25 gift card in appreciation of her support of this contest. Interestingly, when Hilary Raple was in 7th grade she was the winner of the SFP/DAR history essay. Her teacher was member Sharon McClure!

We are so proud of these students. Congratulations!

Norma Johnson, representing the Nominating Committee presented the names of the new officers for 2021-2023. They are: Regent: Nancy Gordon, Vice Regent: Patty Goedecke, Chaplin: Ann Wimberly, Secretary: Carla Cook, Treasurer: Deb Keplar, Registrar: Jean Groendes, Historian: Sue Ann Brown, Librarian: Connie Mitchell. The slate of officers was unanimously approved.

Did you know that in 1906 a group of KS Daughters of the American Revolution raised money and placed 89 granite markers along the Santa Fe Trail throughout the state? Currently a project is underway to document all those markers. Sounds like a fun “road trip!”

Regent Gordon was recently contacted by Laura Renfro, State DAR Historian, and Susan Metzger, State Regent regarding a project being proposed by the DAR America 250 Project. Pending a decision by the National DAR at the end of February, El Dorado may be chosen for the location of a special “Revolutionary War Patriots” marker commemorating the250th anniversary of the United States. Markers will be placed in every state. SFP is honored to have been invited to be one of many sponsors to receive this honor.

The next meeting will be March 19, 2021 via zoom. Check in will be at 12:45 with a 1:00 PM start time.

Those in attendance: Teresa Bachman, Sue Ann Brown, Kay Catlin, Carla Cook, Patty Goedecke, Nancy Gordon, Jean Groendes, Loria Howard, Norma Johnson, Sharon McClure, Martha Riedl, Leslie Spillman, Faye Walters and Nita Whiteman.

— Submitted by Carla Cook, SFP Secretary