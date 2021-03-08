SUBSCRIBE NOW
Soroptimist Club  meets, gives award

Chad Frey
Butler County Times Gazette

The El Dorado Soroptimist Club  recently announced the winner of  its annual Live Your Dream Award (LYDA). The winner was Dawn Beauchamp - who is studying Elementary Education at Wichita State.

El Dorado Soroptimist Club member Debi LaForge (on right) is presenting the check to Dawn (at left) with Dawn's daughter in the middle.

The El Dorado Soroptimist Club also recently voted to grow our scholarship fund to support two awards annually.  The current BCC Scholarship will be renamed the Soroptimist El Dorado Club Scholarships that the club will continue to donate towards eventually supporting two scholarships in the future.  They will continue to award a scholarship for Nursing and will add a future scholarship for the BEST program. 

— Nancy Wagner