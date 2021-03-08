Brownie Girl Scout Troop Visits Kelly’s Etc.

The El Dorado Brownie Girl Scout Troop 41235 enjoyed a special trip to Kelly’s Etc. flower shop on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kelly’s Etc. is located at 112 S. Main St. in downtown El Dorado.

Owner Kelly North gave the second graders an hour of fun, learning and a ‘behind the scenes’ look of running a business. North started off with a lesson on how flowers are different, how they drink and how to change the color of a flower. “

The Brownies were given a tour of the shop and were especially fascinated by the security camera, to Kelly’s amusement,” said Troop Leader Kristi Knapp.

The girls made memories as they worked together to create a flower arrangement.

“Troop 41235 appreciates Kelly’s hospitality, kindness and sharing her knowledge and love for flowers,” said Knapp.