2021 Butler County Spelling Bee Champion Named

Butler County Times Gazette

Due to COVID, the 13th annual Butler County Spelling Bee was an online test, using an online platform from Scripps National Spelling Bee. The online bee format allowed school champions from 19 Butler County elementary and middle schools to compete against each other.

The Butler County champion is Nicholas Williams from Circle Middle School. Tying for second place were Emily Scribner from Flinthills Middle School and Alex Hendricks from Remington Middle School.

The Butler County Spelling Bee is conducted annually by Butler Community College.

Williams, the Butler County champion, will advance to the virtual state bee, the Sunflower Spelling Bee, during the last week of March. The Sunflower Spelling Bee is hosted by The Kansas Press Association. The winner of the Sunflower Spelling Bee qualifies for participation in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.