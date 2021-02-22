North Butler 4-H meets

The North Butler 4-H Club met on February 8th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President, Desiree Ingalsbe. Cora Brackenridge led the Flag Salute and Ella Amend led the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by 16 members by saying “My Favorite Drink is…” The Treasure’s Report and Secretary’s Report were read. The program started with a song led by Donovan Brewer, singing “Kumbaya” with the club. Maya Klingenberg did a Show & Tell about “How to take care of a bunny”. She hopes to get her bunny in the spring for the fair. Rustin McLaughlin did a Project Talk about her goat experiences at the fair. A Project Talk was also presented by Paige Goebel about crafts she has been doing this winter. Paige showed her “Sticker by Number” pictures she has made. Donovan Brewer did a Demonstration on “How to make chocolate energy balls.” Cora Brackenridge played a piano solo that she played at 4-H Club Days. Ella Amend then played a Flute solo that she played at 4-H Club Days. Julia Amend read a poem called “Little Pig’s Treat” by Shel Silverstein that she read at 4-H Club Days. The night ended with Anna Klingenberg playing “Hot Cross Buns” on the recorder. The next scheduled meeting is March 8th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., at Emmaus Church, Whitewater, KS.

-Club Reporter, Ella Amend