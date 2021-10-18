Playful and handsome Duke has been named as the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Duke is your typical goofy, happy-go-lucky lab, who we estimate to be between 3 and 5 years old.

Unfortunately, Duke found himself at the local pound but after no family came forward to claim him. The Wellington Humane Society brought him to their facility to find him a new home.

He does know how to sit and shake. but loves to play outside and be around people.

To schedule a time to meet this handsome boy call the Humane Society at 620-440-4375 or fill out an application on their website.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.