'Galentine's Day' coming to county

There's a new event coming to Butler County for a holiday you may never have heared of — Galentine’s Day.

Walter’s Farm Walters’ Pumpkin Patch will host a Galentine’s Day event on Friday, Feb. 12 in their Event Center, 1001 NW US Highway 77, Burns.

“Originally this idea came from an episode of ‘Parks and Rec’” said Angie Day, Events and Marketing Coordinator at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch. “It is about celebrating the women in your life.”

The television show aired an episode called "Galentines' Day" in 2010. One of the main characters of the show threw a party for her famale friends.

According to Urban Dictionary, Galentine's Day is celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentine's Day. Businesses such as Sprinkles Cupcakes, Lyft, Shari's Berries, and Target promoted the holiday on Twitter in 2017, with Target selling Galentine's Day themed products. Awareness of the holiday spread on social media, with #GalentinesDay trending on Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr on February 13, 2017, seven years after the original episode aired.

The Walter'sevent will feature live music by Road 23, a macaroni and cheese bar as well as a dessert bar and wine tasting with Jenny Dawn Cellars. There are two (2) ticket options, one with alcohol and one without. Margaritas will be available as well as a non-alcoholic punch. A photo booth will be available to help capture memories from the event.

Tickets are limited to allow for social distancing but are still available by visiting https://thewaltersfarm.com and clicking on “Farm News” tab.