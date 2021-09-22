El Dorado hospital celebrates 90 years

Deanna Bonn

Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital opened its doors on September 19, 1931. Ninety years later, they celebrated their continued service to El Dorado and the surrounding communities with an employee appreciation luncheon.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, a birthday celebration was held on the lawn in front of the section of the hospital building that houses the original structure.

The original hospital building was made possible from an initial grant by El Dorado businessman and philanthropist Frank S. Allen with additional contributions coming from area businesses and community members. The hospital was named in honor of Allen’s mother, Susan B. Allen.

In 1934, the Franklin S. Allen School of Nursing began educating and training nurses and continued until 1961.

The birthday party celebration was organized by Susan B. Allen Employee Appreciation Team.

“We have a group of about 15 members on the Appreciation Team that works to increase internal and external things we do in the hospital,” said Holly Landon, Executive Director of the Susan B. Allen Foundation and Community Relations.

“We decided to have a big food truck party for the employees,” said Landon. “We were disappointed that we couldn’t open it up to the public but in light of COVID-19, we felt it was best limited to employees this year,” said Landon.

“We really wanted to do something that shows our appreciation for our hometown hospital,” said Appreciation Team member Andrew Hudspeth.

“There’s music playing and people are having their photos taken,” said Hudspeth. “Employees are eating and fellowshipping and that really is what community means for us here at SBA.”