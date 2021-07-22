'Marketplace 67010 ' coming to Augusta

Deanna Bonn
The store boasts the largest Olive Oil and Vinegar Bar in South Central Kansas.

Tonya Scott, owner of Marketplace 67010 along with husband Shane, are working to develop downtown Augusta and the Red Brick District as a travel destination in Kansas.

“We have men and women’s clothing, home decor, jewelry, hard to find gifts, fresh fudge and so much more,” said Scott.

While the store is owned and operated by Scott, many of the items are created by local artisans and sold on consignment.

The newly opened retail store, located at 601 State Street in Augusta, is hosting a grand opening showcase and ribbon cutting galafrom 5 to 9 p.m.  August 5, and the community is invited to help them celebrate.

Marketplace 67010 owner Tonya Scott sells many gift items made by local artisans.

“The evening is a one of a kind shopping experience featuring the largest olive oil and balsamic vinegar bar in South Central Kansas,” said Scott.

The come and go reception will offer hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar and free samples of the many food items sold in the store.. Bella Dolce String Quartet will be providing the musical entertainment.

Fudge is made and packaged fresh by Divine Sweets owners Robert and Linda Hickman. Pictured here is proud Navy Veteran Robert Hickman.

Scott and her husband Shane are the owners of World Famous Sugar Shane’s Cafe and The Mustard Seed, both of which are also located in the Red Brick District at 5th and State Street.

There are many unique and hard to find gifts at Marketplace 67010.
The public is invited to the Grand Opening Showcase and RIbbon Cutting Gala to be held on Thursday, August 5th from 5-9 p.m.