'Marketplace 67010 ' coming to Augusta

Deanna Bonn

Tonya Scott, owner of Marketplace 67010 along with husband Shane, are working to develop downtown Augusta and the Red Brick District as a travel destination in Kansas.

“We have men and women’s clothing, home decor, jewelry, hard to find gifts, fresh fudge and so much more,” said Scott.

While the store is owned and operated by Scott, many of the items are created by local artisans and sold on consignment.

The newly opened retail store, located at 601 State Street in Augusta, is hosting a grand opening showcase and ribbon cutting galafrom 5 to 9 p.m. August 5, and the community is invited to help them celebrate.

“The evening is a one of a kind shopping experience featuring the largest olive oil and balsamic vinegar bar in South Central Kansas,” said Scott.

The come and go reception will offer hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar and free samples of the many food items sold in the store.. Bella Dolce String Quartet will be providing the musical entertainment.

Scott and her husband Shane are the owners of World Famous Sugar Shane’s Cafe and The Mustard Seed, both of which are also located in the Red Brick District at 5th and State Street.