Firm announces associate, ribbon cutting

Adams Jones Law Firm, PA, based in Wichita with offices in El Dorado and Ulysses, announced Suzie Locke has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Locke grew up in Idaho and moved to Kansas for graduate school in 2010.

Adams Jones Law Firm will host a ribbon cutting at its El Dorado location, 223 N. Main St., on April 28th.

She formerly coached soccer and taught as an adjunct professor at Butler Community College. She also worked as the Director of Human Resources for the City of El Dorado and El Dorado TrueCare Pharmacy before attending law school at Washburn University School of Law. During law school, Locke worked for the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism and interned for the Honorable Eric F. Melgren at the Federal District Court in Wichita. Locke also competed on both the trail advocacy and moot court teams traveling to Texas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to compete in interscholastic competitions.

She earned her Juris Doctor degree in May 2020 graduating Magna Cum Laude and was admitted to the bar on September 9, 2020 by Honorable Chief Judge David A. Ricke. Locke will work primarily in the Adams Jones El Dorado Office. She is excited to be a part of a growing firm with an interest and investment in Butler County. Locke’s family has deep agriculture roots in South Central Kansas, and she looks forward to giving back to the people and businesses who are dedicated to keeping Kansas strong.

At present, she plans to focus on estate planning and probate, real estate transactions, contract law, and civil litigation. When not in the office, Locke can be found on her family’s ranch with her husband and three young boys, or serving in the local community as a member of the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and El Dorado YMCA Advisory Board and as a El Dorado Recreation youth soccer coach.

Locke can be contacted at Adams Jones Law Firm PA on 112 N. Star in El Dorado; 316- 265-8591.