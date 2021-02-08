Store to celebrate grand opening

Scooter’s Coffee, a drive-thru specialty coffee and pastries franchise, recently added a new location at 2000 West Central Avenue in El Dorado.

To celebrate, the drive-thru coffee location will be hosting a Grand Opening Feb.12, where customers can earn 50 bonus "Smiles" in the store rewards program when they pay the Scooter’s mobile app.

The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Loving Cup, LLC - a family-owned franchise of Scooter’s Coffee.

“El Dorado has welcomed us with open arms and has completely blown us away with all of their love and support,” said Madison Sykes, Field Training Specialist for Loving Cup, LLC. “The community has been wonderful to work with from the very beginning and we are excited to continue to serve them for many years to come!”

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving coffee for more than 20 years and has more than 300 locations in 20 states across the nation.

The menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. Scooter’s also recently released its first-ever ready-to-drink canned flavored lattes.

Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, and roasts coffee at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.