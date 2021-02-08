BrewCo celebrates birthday

BrewCo Coffeehouse & Dilly Deli, located in downtown El Dorado, invited the public to their sixth birthday on Feb. 6, 2021.

The business was established in 2015 and celebrated the anniversary with an offer to buy one specialty drink, and get one half off. Free mini birthday cupcakes were given with each purchase and customers were given the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a $100.00 gift card.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.