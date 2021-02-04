Wernli honored

David Wernli, an independent LPL Financial advisor at W Investments in El Dorado, announced Feb. 3 his inclusion in LPL’s Chairman’s Club.

This award is presented to less than 5 percent of the firm’s more than 17,000 financial advisors nationwide."

“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate David Wernli on reaching this milestone in their professional career,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “Business owners, American investors and industries at large faced extraordinary challenges throughout 2020. In the advisor-mediated financial advice market, investors showed how much value they place on a trusting relationship with a financial advisor. We applaud David for his commitment to clients and resiliency as a business owner, and we are inspired by his dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of his clients. It is an honor to support David and wish his entire team continued success as they continue to add value for clients and in their business in the years ahead.”

