Andover restaurant reopens

Following a four year absence, the Applebee's location in Andover reopened following a ribbon cutting ceremony this week.

he South Central Kansas Applebee's, including the Andover location, were purchased in 2020 by the Wichita based Thrive Restaurant Group. The first new Applebee's to open under Thrive is the reopening of the Kellogg Ave. and Andover Rd. location.

Kristi Turner, the general manager at the time of the restaurant's closing, has returned as the general manager. The ribbon was cut by Thrive president Jon Rolph.