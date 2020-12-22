Chamber names winners

This holiday season the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce and El Dorado Main Street partnered to try and drive business to local stores, hosting a citywide receipt raffle.

When consumers spent $25 or more at a participating El Dorado business during the contest period, they were entered to win a Grand Prize valued at $1,000.

The Shop Local Holiday Receipt Drawing winners were Mandy Tetrick and Andrew Kolter.

Sponsors donated gift certificates and cash prizes equalling $1,000 for two separate prize packages.

The contest began on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 with entries accepted through Dec. 19t.

Participating businesses placed a box located at their register for customers to leave their receipt. One receipt equaled on entry.

The winning receipt was drawn Dec. 21.