Chamber names winners

Chad Frey
Butler County Times Gazette
Emily Connell, Director of El Dorado Main Street, left, and Cameo Rector, Director of El Dorado Chamber of Commerce, right, held the Shop Local Holiday Raffle Drawing Dec. 21.

This holiday season the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce and El Dorado Main Street partnered to try and drive business to local stores, hosting a citywide receipt raffle.

When consumers spent $25 or more at a participating El Dorado business during the contest period, they were entered to win a Grand Prize valued at $1,000.

The Shop Local Holiday Receipt Drawing winners were Mandy Tetrick and Andrew Kolter. 

Sponsors donated gift certificates and cash prizes equalling $1,000 for two separate prize packages. 

The contest began on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 with entries accepted through Dec. 19t.

Participating businesses placed  a box located at their register for customers to leave their receipt.  One receipt equaled on entry.

The winning receipt was drawn Dec. 21.

