For a team that entered the 2020-21 season with high expectations after returning so many key pieces from last year’s Class 5A state tournament squad, Tuesday’s 14-point loss to Hayden sure was a humbling experience for Highland Park’s boys.

"You lose a game like we did on Tuesday night, now they’re starting to look around the locker room at each other," Highland Park coach Michael Williams said. "But it’s all about how you come back. I told the guys, ‘Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.’"

Facing a Washburn Rural team on Friday night that shared the Centennial League title a year ago, the Scots reacted just how Williams hoped they would. Highland Park cooled off after a hot start and trailed virtually the entire third quarter before making all the necessary plays in the fourth quarter to pull out a 51-48 victory.

"I think it showed a certain level of grit and maturity," Williams said of the win, which evened the Scots’ record at 1-1 both overall and in league play. "This game helped us. The last two days of practice helped us. We got the boys’ attention and it showed today. We knew the game we were going to get into. We knew it was going to be tight, it was going to be a grind. Coming off a game like Tuesday night, it was good to play a team like that."

Down by as much as six in the first half after seeing an early 12-2 lead disappear, and trailing 39-34 late in the third quarter, Highland Park put together a 9-0 run that spanned the quarter break with Juan’Tario Roberts’ 3-pointer giving the Scots a 43-39 lead.

After Rural tied it on Davan Brady’s layup, Roberts put the Scots up for good with a bucket that started a 5-0 run for a 48-43 lead with 2:26 to go. Jack Hutchinson buried a 3-pointer to pull Rural back within two and after a pair of free throws from Mukhajhae Daniels, Joe Berry made 2 of 4 free throws to keep Rural’s deficit at two.

Highland Park left the door open when Jahi Peppers made 1 of 2 free throws with 43.9 seconds to go, but after Rural timeout with 12 seconds to play, the Junior Blues turned it over when Jack Bachelor stepped on the sideline taking a handoff pass with 3.3 seconds to play.

Rural got another chance when Peppers couldn’t cleanly come up with a runout inbounds pass to the basket. Joe Berry inbounded, got the ball right back and got a clean look from half court, but his shot bounced off the front of the rim as Highland Park hung on.

"We still showed a need for our guys to take each possession seriously and keep putting this thing together," Williams said. "If we’re trying to go as far as we think we’re capable of going, we’re going to have to win ugly, win with people clogging it up on us and slowing it down. Games like this will help us out as we go along."

Roberts led the Scots with 13 points and Peppers added 12, the duo combining for four 3-pointers after Highland Park went 0-fer from beyond the arc against Hayden. Hutchinson scored 16 for Rural (1-1, 1-1) to lead all scorers.

Rural girls 72, Hi Park 24

Washburn Rural didn’t need to have a big night from 3-point range to handle short-handed Highland Park, which suited up and played only six players.

But it sure didn’t hurt matters.

Rural hit 7 of 19 3-pointers in the opening half and finished 12 of 26 beyond the arc in the game, getting threes from six different players. Zoe Canfield led the way, burying 4 of 8, including three straight to start the second half, on her way to a game-high 12 points.

That barrage merely added to Rural’s commanding 44-10 halftime lead that saw the Junior Blues break away from a relatively tight 10-6 game in the first quarter with a 34-4 run.

Brooklyn DeLeye added 11 points, making all five field goal attempts, while Emma Krueger and Jada Ingram each scored 10 for Rural (2-0, 2-0).

HIGHLAND PARK BOYS 51, WASHBURN RURAL 48

Washburn Rural;10;14;15;9;—;48

Highland Park;14;10;14;13;—;51

Washburn Rural (1-1, 1-1) — Bachelor 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Berry 2-10 5-7 9, Hutchinson 5-9 3-4 16, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Kidd 1-2 2-2 5, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, D. Brady 2-3 0-2 4, N. Brady 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 16-39 12-17 48.

Highland Park (1-1, 1-1) — Peppers 4-10 2-5 12, Simms 1-2 4-5 6, Daniels 0-0 3-4 3, Roberts 5-11 1-1 13, Flores 1-1 0-0 2, Aldridge 1-1 0-0 3, Powell 4-8 0-2 8, Kendrick 2-3 0-0 4, McKnight 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-37 10-17 51.

3-point goals — Rural 4-18 (Hutchinson 3-6, Kidd 1-1, Bachelor 0-2, Williams 0-1); Highland Park 5-13 (Peppers 2-4, Roberts 2-5, Aldridge 1-1, Powell 0-1, Kendrick 0-1, McKnight 0-1). Total fouls —Rural 17, Highland Park 19. Fouled out — Highland Park: Daniels.

WASHBURN RURAL GIRLS 72, HIGHLAND PARK 24

Washburn Rural;21;23;23;5;—;72

Highland Park;8;2;5;9;—;24

Washburn Rural (2-0, 2-0) — Lutz 1-4 0-0 3, Krueger 3-4 2-4 10, Canfield 4-8 4-8 12, Hurtig 2-4 0-0 5, DeLeye 5-5 1-1 11, Ingram 5-7 0-0 10, Bagshaw 2-5 0-0 6, Whitmore 1-6 1-2 3, Brogan 0-3 2-2 2, Ladson 2-6 2-2 8, Carlgren 0-0 2-2 2, Schuler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 10-13 72.

Highland Park (0-2, 0-2) — Gowan-Britt 1-5 0-0 3, Hobbs 2-6 0-0 6, Carter 1-9 1-2 4, Taylor 2-10 1-2 6, Shutts 0-1 1-6 1, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 8-34 3-10 24.

3-point goals — Rural 12-26 (Canfield 4-8, Krueger 2-2, Bagshaw 2-4, Ladson 2-4, Lutz 1-4, Hurtig 1-3, Brogan 0-1); Highland Park 5-17 (Hobbs 2-4, Carter 1-6, Gowan-Britt 1-2, Taylor 1-5). Total fouls — Rural 10, Highland Park 11. Fouled out — none.