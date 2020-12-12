TOWANDA — The Circle Lady Thunderbirds were angry after their loss to Labette County on Thursday night.

"Yeah, they weren’t happy with how Thursday went," Circle Head Coach Brian Henry said. "I thought their energy was much better today."

It showed on Saturday afternoon as the Lady T-Birds took care of business against Independence, picking up the 78-28 win.

Circle never trailed as Kimalee Cook led the Lady T-Birds with 27 points, more than the entire Independence team combined.

"We knew we could play better," Senior Madi Michaelis said.

Michaelis added 19 points, as well as the game’s first five points to give the Lady T-Birds all of the energy they needed for the rest of the game.

The Bulldogs never were really ever in the game as Lanna Chase drained a three to put Circle up by double digits with just three minutes removed off the clock in the first.

Then, Cook took over. She would go on to score 15 of the next 21 for Circle. She helped balloon the lead to 30 with 4:20 to go in the second half.

She hit a three coming out of the half to push it to a 34-point lead and the Bulldogs checked out after that point.

Circled held Independence to only 21 percent shooting from the floor and forced 24 turnovers in the win.

Unlike in their loss against Labette County, their energy was through the roof for 32 minutes. Michaelis was the fuel that kept the fire burning. Whether it was playing solid defense, helping deflect passes or hitting open threes to help increase the Circle lead, the senior stepped up.

"We just need to continue to play with this energy," Michaelis said.

In all, nine different players scored for Circle, including Lyric Edgerle. She scored five points, including a big three-pointer in the second half.

Lanna Chase scored 15 points for Circle.

The team shot 58.8 percent on the night and went 10 of 14 at the foul line.

Circle hosts Buhler on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as the Lady T-Birds will try to extract a little revenge after Buhler sent Circle home in the sub-state last year in an upset.

Indy - 8;7;11;0 - 26

Circle - 30;15;21;12 - 78

Circle: Cook 27, Michaelis 19, Chase 15, Edgerle 5, Claycamp 4, Gilmartin 2, Coble 2, Seivley 2

Indy: Powell 9, Veile 6, Reichenberger 5, Rutherford 4, Smith 2