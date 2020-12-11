AUGUSTA – To put it mildly, it was a struggle on the offensive end for the Augusta girls basketball team on Friday when they took on the Rock Creek Mustangs at Hutter Gym. If a shot wasn’t being missed, the ball was being turned over.

For the game, Augusta shot 9 of 48 from the field for 19%. Included within that was a 1 for 21 performance from three-point range. Aspen Peterson made a trifecta in the first quarter and Augusta could not buy another one the rest of the way. On top of that, the Orioles were loose with the ball, turning it over 21 times.

"We were terrible at executing tonight," Augusta head coach Rainey Maloy said.

The Orioles’ best offense it turned out was having senior Maycee Anderson drive to the basket and get to the free throw line. But it wasn’t nearly enough despite a solid defensive effort.

Rock Creek built a 12-7 lead after the first quarter and Augusta hung around to trail 21-16 at the half. At that juncture, the Mustangs were only shooting 33% and had committed ten turnovers. All the while, the problems on offensive were continuing to manifest.

The Orioles were only down a pair of possessions at the break, but problems mounted immediately at the start of the third quarter with three quick turnovers, prompting Maloy to call timeout with the Mustangs up 26-16.

"That’s something we’re preaching to our kids, we have to come out with the same energy we start with," Maloy said. "It just hindered us the rest of the game."

With two minutes left in the third quarter, Augusta had turned the ball over seven times in the period while only scoring four points. Rock Creek led 32-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

With the Orioles laboring on the offensive end, Rock Creek did not have to fill up the stat sheet with points in order to ensure victory. They emphasized getting the ball inside, with junior forward Grace Gehl leading all scorers with 15 points. The Mustangs led by as many as 19.

Anderson led Augusta with 14, as the Orioles dropped to 0-2 on the season.

"I feel like we beat ourselves," Maloy said. "If we would have done things and play how we know how to play, it would have been a much better game."

ROCK CREEK 12;9;11;12-44

AUGUSTA 7;9;5;8-29

Rock Creek: Gehl 15, Goehring 10, DeWeese 9, E. Gill 7, L. Gill 2, Matzke 1. Augusta: Anderson 14, Williams 5, Peterson 3, Puckett 2, Timberlake 2, Wells 2, Carrell 1.