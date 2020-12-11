CHENEY, KANSAS – The El Dorado Wildcats finally found their winning ways on Friday night as they beat the Chaparral Roadrunners in the sixth place game of the Cheney Cardinal Classic 59-35.

Jaydon Sundgren had 13 points, including 10 points in the third quarter to lead all scorers on the night.

Known for his three-point shooting, Sundgren hit two big ones in the third quarter as El Dorado blew open a tie game at the half.

In all, the Wildcats hit five three-point shots in the frame from three different players. Sophomore LJ Berkstresser added a couple of treys in the quarter as well.

With the long ball working, the Wildcats outscored Chaparral 24-6 in the quarter and increased their lead 43-25 after three.

Barry Summers scored 12 for the wildcats and Berkstresser finished with 11 on the night.

Drew Veatch started in place of Zach Wittenberg who did not play. The Sophomore finished with four points on the night.

The Wildcats came into the game average 47.0 points per game and dropped 40 in the second half alone.

The Wildcats will have two more games before the winter break as they travel to McPherson on Tuesday and host Winfield on Friday night.

El Dorado – 13;6;24;16 – 59

Chaparral – 9;10;6;10 – 35

EHS: Sundgren 13, Summers 12, Berkstresser 11, Fowler 9, Veatch 4, Clausing 4, Baker 3, White 2, Kemboi 1

CHS: Pfaff 11, Swarts 9, Harding 9, Wootonn 3, Francis 3