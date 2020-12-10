Glen Elder Park Pond in Mitchell County recently had its second rainbow trout stocking of the 2020-21 season.

The stocking took place Dec. 3, with 375 pounds of adult rainbow trout averaging a pound apiece transferred to the waters.

Included among those fish are several "very big golden trout," according to Scott Waters, district fisheries biologist for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. These "golden trout" are actually a mutated strain of rainbow trout that originates in West Virginia and takes on a bright-yellow coloring. A separate species called golden trout, which is native to California and is the state freshwater fish, also exists and looks quite different. Because of this, golden rainbow trout are also known as palomino trout to avoid confusion.

Waters said an additional 1,500 pounds of trout will be stocked at the pond this winter for a grand total of 2,225 pounds, or approximately 4,500 fish, this season.

Special regulations apply while fishing Kansas trout waters between Nov. 1 and April 15. All anglers 16 and older are required to purchase a trout permit for $14.50 if they intend to fish the park pond. Anglers 15 and younger, however, are exempt but are limited in how many fish they can keep. Kansas anglers 16 through 64 and nonresident anglers older than 16 must also have a valid fishing license.

The daily creel limit is five trout for anglers with a permit, or two for anglers 15 and younger without a trout permit. Possession limit is three times the daily creel.

Permits and licenses can be purchased online at https://www.ksoutdoors.com, or through the KDWPT offices, license vendors or county clerk offices.

Waters said the next stocking is scheduled for approximately one month from now at the pond, which is located near Hopewell Church in Cawker City.

For info on more stocked trout waters in Kansas, go to https://tinyurl.com/yx8lgc4r/.