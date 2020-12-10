DOUGLASS, KANSAS – After not winning a game until their seventh attempt last year, the Douglass Bulldogs made sure that wasn’t going to be the case this year.

Douglass jumped on Classical School of Wichita 26-0 before the Saints finally found the scoring column, as Douglass ran away with it 33-33.

With the win, Douglass is now 2-1 on the year.

It’s the first time Douglass is above .500 since 2018.

"There were a lot of losses last year," Douglass Head Coach Daniel Jantz said. "It’s great to get these wins for the girls."

Myra Megli scored six quick points as Douglass jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter.

As the Bulldogs applied the pressure, the turnovers increased for Classical. Douglass forced 24 turnovers, 14 in the first half. They were aggressive and saw their fruits of their labor pay off as they led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

It would not be until the 2:45 mark of the second quarter when Classical would get on the board when Olivas Kanas would score making it 28-5.

The Saints would score a couple more times in the quarter, cutting into the Bulldog lead.

Douglass led 33-9 at the break.

The Bulldogs continued their defensive dominance in the second half, forcing a turnover on the first possession of the second half and Megli scoring again. Lauren Henderson scored on an and-one opportunity to put the Bulldogs up 40-9 early in the third.

For Douglass, their youth gained confidence with each possession, hounding ball carriers and forcing Classical into tough decisions.

"That’s what we’ll need more of," Jantz said. "We need to use our defense more this season as our offense isn’t quite where we want it to be yet."

Katie Zickafoose scored with seconds remaining to keep Classical out of a second half shut out.

"We built a foundation last year," Jantz said. "I told these girls that I had so much fun coaching them last year and this year is just as fun."

Joslyn DeLano and Megli each had 10 points to lead Douglass in the win. 11 different players found themselves in the scoring column on the night.

The Bulldogs will now travel to Sedgwick on Friday for a showdown with the Cardinals.

"We’ll try to use the confidence built in this one to try and win tomorrow," Jantz said.

Classical 0;9;0;2 – 11

Douglass 21;12;19;5 – 58

Classical: Kenas 5, Black 2, Zickafoose 2, Sweigart 2

Douglass: DeLano 10, Megli 10, Hajdukovich 9, Carr 8, Henderson 5, Waggoner 4, Bersten 4, Roberts 3, Dunham 2, Wasson 2, Headrick 1