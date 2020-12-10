Blue Valley Northwest’s Leo Clennan was named as a First Team All-State selection for Class 6A earlier this week.

The senior has ties to Butler county as he is the son of Craig Clennan and the grandson of Jim and Lou Clennan of El Dorado.

As a senior captain for BV Northwest, Clennan led the Huskies in tackle for losses with 11. He also had 37 tackles overall, 25 of them solo.

Clennan also led BV Northwest in sacks, with six. The senior also caused four fumbles in seven games.

He was also chosen as First Team All-Blue Valley. He received the team’s "Hammer Award" for most Outstanding defensive player.

Clennan plans to play at the next level but no decision has been made yet. He does hold official offers from Hutchinson Community College and Benedictine University.