Basehor-Linwood girl’s basketball (1-1) picked up its first win of the season with a 46-36 defeat of Lincoln Prep (Mo.) in the consolation bracket of the Liberty North Invitational Tournament Wednesday at Liberty North High School.

The game proved to be a back-and-forth affair as the Lady Bobcats jumped out to an early first quarter lead, only to have the Blue Tigers storm back pull ahead in the third quarter before Basehor responded and closed out the game.

The Lady Bobcats opened a 4-0 lead behind points from Sarah Lawless, Isabel Sibert and Alexys Augustine. Lincoln got in the scoring column before senior guard Adell Gore added back-to-back baskets to give Basehor a 8-2 lead after one quarter.

The Blue Tigers went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter to trail 10-9. Senior guard Olivia Isaacks gave the Lady Bobcats more cushion with two consecutive three-pointers to lead 17-14 at halftime.

Lincoln outscored Basehor 9-2 in the early minutes of the third quarter to lead 25-19. The Lady Bobcats responded with a 9-2 run of their own, fueled by Gore and Isaacks to lead 28-27 going into the final frame.

Basehor’s Addison Penegar opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back three-pointers, followed by baskets from Gore and Isaacks, pushing the lead to ten. The Blue Tigers weren’t able to recover as the Lady Bobcats knocked down free throws in the final minutes to close out the win.

Gore led Basehor with 16 points, followed by 10 from Isaacks and six from Penegar and Augustine.

The Lady Bobcats will play in the fifth-place game of the Liberty North Invitational against St. Joe Central Friday. Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.