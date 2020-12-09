There was some fuel added to the fire for the Salina Central girls heading into their first-ever Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division II game against Goddard Eisenhower on Tuesday night.

After Eisenhower upset the Mustangs at the Central gym back in March in a Class 5A sub-state semifinal, they wanted revenge.

Central got it behind 36 combined points from sophomore Mykayla Cunningham and junior Aubrie Kierscht in a 52-42 victory over the Tigers. The Mustangs now are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in AVCTL-II.

"Coach (Chris Fear) started practice (on Monday) with, ’They got us last year,’ and of course, we wanted redemption," said junior Hampton Williams who scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds. "After we (won), all we could do was celebrate."

With Kierscht and Cunningham leading the way, Central shot 50% from the field and led wire-to-wire. That included a 9-3 advantage after one quarter, 24-10 at halftime and 41-25 through three.

"I think we were pretty efficient on offense," Fear said. "When we were able to get shots, we were able to knock them in, and this team can do that. Once we were able to wear them down a little bit, get out there to 20 and in that fourth quarter, I thought it was a pretty solid game for us."

All of Kierscht’s points came after she was held scoreless in the first quarter, but Cunningham made up for that.

"We understand that teams are going to try and take Aubrie away," Fear said. "Their defense is going to go there, and that’s going to leave some talented players with some opportunities, and I thought that’s what happened early.

"Mykayla got to the basket, and I thought in transition we had the advantage there when we got there. We want to run (and) put pressure on the defense. I think eventually we wore them down."

Eisenhower (1-1, 0-1 AVCTL) was led by Addi Verbeck’s 12 points. The Tigers were held to 40% from the field.

Eisenhower boys 45, Central 36

It wasn’t the performance Ryan Modin wanted from his Central boys.

Despite leading by just three points in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were able to close out with a 12-6 run to pick the victory to improve to 1-1 and 1-0 in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division II play. Central dropped to 0-2 and 0-1 in AVCTL-II.

"I’m embarrassed by the way we performed, embarrassed with how I coached," Modin said. "I failed them (Tuesday), because we weren’t ready to play in that game in any shape or form. We weren’t ready.

"There’s no excuses for it. We made a lot of stupid plays. I felt like we took a huge step back from Friday."

Central did score the first points of the first quarter, but Eisenhower went on an 11-0 run to take an 11-4 lead after one.

The Mustangs stuck around in the second period and pulled within three, 21-18, at halftime. Central again scored the first points of the second half, but Eisenhower closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 29-24 lead into the fourth.

Central pulled within three on four different occasions in the fourth, but after the third time, Eisenhower made enough plays to pull away.

"I didn’t think we played well, and that’s the difference," Modin said. "You play somebody close and you don’t play well, you’re not that pleased with it."

Eisenhower was led by Nick Hogan’s game-high 23 points and eight rebounds. Reed McHenry had 18 to lead the way for the Mustangs. Neither team shot the ball well with the Tigers finishing the game at 36% and Central at 31%.

Central will host Salina South on Friday inside the Brickhouse.