HAYSVILLE, KANSAS – Sometimes, when the games get bigger, people step up. That’s what happened on Tuesday night as the No. 1 team in Class 5A ran the previously unbeaten Campus Colts out of their own gym, 85-66.

Eli Shetlar scored 22 points as Andover won their 25th consecutive game and 14th straight game away from their friendly confines.

Andover did it all by playing as a team and getting more than just the known names involved.

"We are a lot deeper than we were last year," Andover Head Coach Martin Shetlar said.

The Trojans had seven players with at least five points tonight and five had at least eight points. While Jack Johnson may have been the name you know on the Trojans, it was Eli Shetlar, who showed up and showed out in front of Tulsa signee, Sterling Chapman.

The Sophomore hit three-after-three, including a span of two minutes, to give the Trojans the the lead midway through the first quarter. He kept pouring it on and the Colts couldn’t do anything about it. He finished with 22 points and hit six threes on the night.

"I’m proud, for sure," Shetlar said of his son’s scoring outburst. "He played well tonight."

Shetlar’s responsibilities aren’t much for a sophomore. He comes in, sets up and shoots threes and tonight they fell.

"What Eli does is space the floor and makes it easier for me," Johnson said. "He’s such a great shooter and really makes our team better."

Shetlar’s bombs gave the Trojans the lead and it was Johnson who took it from there.

The Dallas Baptist signee had 10 points in the second alone, including a couple of and-ones that went right at the heart of the Colts.

Johnson got to the line and hit nine free throws as the senior helped Andover jump out to a 27-21 lead with 4:50 remaining until half. Then, Sophomore Brady Strausz came off the bench, nailing a three to put the Trojans up nine. Johnson’s and-one gave them their first double digit lead of the night with 3:03 to go.

The Trojans led 43-31 at the break.

Despite Chapman’s drive, it was the Trojan defense who came through when it mattered the most.

While the Colts made a push, cutting the lead to 49-46 with 3:50 remaining in the third, it was Johnson’s heroics that made the difference. His defense helped draw a fourth foul on Chapman, sending him to the bench and Johnson to the line.

The Colts didn’t turn it over once in the first half but the Trojans kept at it. They forced Campus into low percentage, tough shots when they did get shots.

"They’re not the best shooters," Shetler said. "I’m so proud of our defense. They played really well tonight."

Unofficially, Campus shot 48 percent but felt like 18 percent the way Andover defended. They forced seven turnovers in the second half.

Then, in a sequence that put the game away, Cade Gehring made a lay up, the Trojans forced a turnover on the inbounds play. That led to a three by BJ Redic. Another turnover due to the pressure on the inbounds play. That led to another Redic three and the game was put out to pasture at that point.

"We’re really confident in ourselves," Shetlar said. "We’re aware of what we need to take care of and what to do."

Johnson agreed.

"This team understands the stakes and how to focus," Johnson said.

Shetler and Johnson both finished with 22 points. While Kaleb Gaddis had eight points and the crucial foul drawn that sent Chapman to the bench for good.

The Trojans now have won 25 consecutive games. They’ll put that on the line on Saturday as they play Wichita Heights.

"I know they’ll be athletic," Shetler said. "We’ll be ready."

Andover - 22;21;21;21 - 85

Campus - 19;12;19;16 - 66

Andover (2-0): Johnson 22, Shetlar 22, Redic 12, Maikori 9, Gaddis 8, Gehring 5, Strausz 5, Rudy 2

Campus (1-1): Chapman 18, Sutter 18, Burton 9, Young 8, Hall 7, Sosa 5, Martin 1