EL DORADO – Wellington’s Tanner Meyer went to the line and did it over and over in the second half as the Wellington Crusaders beat the El Dorado Wildcats 46-41 on Monday night.

Meyer led all scorers with 20 on the night, with 11 of those coming in the second half.

Meyer was in his groove early, as he scored the first five points of the game for Wellington, including a nice pull-up three to give Wellington their first lead at 5-3. Jack Wright nailed a three of his own to give the Crusaders an 8-0 run.

It wasn’t until LJ Berkstresser’s three-pointer at the end of the quarter where you saw El Dorado storm back into the game.

"LJ has a chance to be one of the best players in our league," El Dorado Head Coach Drew Culbertson said. "I thought he played well tonight."

Keaton Hartman and Banks Hinshaw both had back-to-back buckets in a span of a couple of minutes to flip the lead on El Dorado, as they took an 18-15 lead with 3:44 remaining in the half.

Jaydon Sundgren hit his second three of the night and Berkstresser found his way to the rim to give El Dorado the lead.

Sundgren gave the Wildcats a 22-20 lead at the break.

Wellington switched to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half, causing some difficulties and hiding Meyer’s foul trouble.

"That zone really gave us trouble when they made the move," Culbertson said. "We have to do a better job of not standing around and moving without the basketball."

Wellington went on an 8-2 burst over the end of the third and into the fourth to get the lead 34-32 with 7:08 remaining in the game.

That’s when El Dorado finally found their chance at the line. They had previously only attempted two attempts, two misses, up to this point.

Berkstresser shot four straight free throws to keep El Dorado in it.

Sundgren hit another three with 2:25 remaining to put El Dorado ahead 39-38 but it was Meyer who came up big for Wellington. He missed his free t hrow but followed it up by draining a three seconds later to give Wellington the 41-39 lead with 1:10 remaining.

Sundgren finished with 13 points for the Wildcats.

Hinshaw and Hartman both finished with five a piece for Wellington.

The Crusaders improve to 1-1 on the year and El Dorado drops to 0-1.

Wellington 10;10;12;14 – 46

El Dorado 8;14;10;11 – 41

Wellington: Meyer 20, Hinshaw 6, Hartman 6, Jack Wright 5, Tate 5, Berkeley Wright 2, Bannister 2

El Dorado: Berkstresser 17, Sundgren 17, Clausing 4, Kemboi 3, Baker 2, Veatch 2