LAWRENCE — The Kansas women’s basketball team hit the century mark in scoring for the first time in nearly seven years Sunday, trouncing Oral Roberts 100-59 at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks (3-1) rode a 39-3 second quarter to the comfortable victory, going on a 30-0 run in the period. Julie Brosseau’s 25 points paced KU, which hauled in 66 rebounds in the win.

Other double-figure scorers for Brandon Schneider’s squad included Tina Stephens (14 points), Mia Vuksic (13), Aniya Thomas (13), Holly Kersgieter (12) and Ioanna Chatzileonti (11 points, 14 rebounds). Zakiyah Franklin finished with 11 of the Jayhawks' 21 assists.

KU’s last 100-point performance came on Dec. 12, 2013, when the program earned a 105-78 victory over Texas Southern.

The Jayhawks will next play host to Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday in the teams’ Big 12 opener.

KANSAS 100, ORAL ROBERTS 59

Oral Roberts (0-4)

Schumacher 4-9 1-2 10, Ti. Coleman 7-18 2-4 16, Summers 1-11 0-0 3, Hill 2-9 2-2 7, Walker 5-10 1-2 14, Ty. Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Loudermill 1-4 0-0 3, Giddey 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 6-10 59.

KANSAS (3-1)

Stephens 6-10 2-3 14, Chatzileonti 4-7 3-4 11, Thomas 5-9 1-3 13, Kersgieter 5-9 2-2 12, Mitchell 2-6 1-2 5, Z. Franklin 2-5 0-0 5, Helgren 0-1 0-0 0, Brosseau 7-14 8-8 25, Jessen 0-2 0-4 0, Vuksic 5-7 0-0 13, Ajekwu 0-0 0-0 0, Prater 0-4 0-0 0, Merriweather 1-2 0-2 2, B. Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-76 17-28 100.

Oral Roberts;19;3;18;19;—;59

Kansas;21;39;30;10;—;100

3-point goals — Oral Roberts 7-23 (Schumacher 1-2, Ti. Coleman 0-4, Summers 1-3, Hill 1-4, Walker 3-7, Ty. Coleman 0-1, Loudermill 1-2), Kansas 9-25 (Thomas 2-6, Kersgieter 0-3, Z. Franklin 1-1, Brosseau 3-9, Vuksic 3-5, Prater 0-1). Rebounds — Oral Roberts 25 (Schumacher 8), Kansas 66 (Chatzileonti 14). Assists — Oral Roberts 12 (Ty. Coleman 4), Kansas 21 (Franklin 11). Blocks — Oral Roberts 3 (Schumacher, Ty. Coleman, Loudermill), Kansas 5 (Stephens 2). Turnovers — Oral Roberts 14 (Ti. Coleman 7), Kansas 17 (Chatzileonti 4). Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Forsberg, Knight, Marshall.