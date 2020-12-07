EL DORADO – It was a little too much underneath for the Lady Wildcats on Monday night’s season opener as Airalyn Frame had 19 points and Ali Zeka had 13 points in the 65-27 win for No. 9 Wellington.

The Wildcats were led by Bailey Camien who had eight points.

Wellington jumped out quickly on an 11-0 burst after Regan Lattey scored the game’s opening bucket.

The combination of Frame and Zeka was overwhelming from the start. The two combined for 16 of their first 21 points and 29 of their 40 first half points.

The Crusaders made El Dorado pay at the free throw line as they got to the line seven times in the opening frame, making six of them. One of them was a big and-one bucket by Zeka with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.

"The press got to us early," El Dorado Coach Shawn LeHecka said. "We have to do a better job of not picking up our dribble when they press us like that."

Senior Bailey Camian hit a three to open the second quarter but it was more Frame after that. She would score seven of the next 11 points as Wellington increased their lead to 30-9 midway through the second quarter.

The Lady Wildcats finally found their way to the free throw line in the second as they made three straight trips with, going 4 of 6 during their trips.

Wellington ended the half on an 8-2 run to take a 40-15 lead into the break.

After Brooklyn Motter hit a three to once again start the quarter, it was another big run by the Crusaders to create more space. They went on a 10-0 run to go up 50-28 before Victoria George would score.

"We did some things well tonight by keeping our composure," LeHecka said. "We’ll get better. This is just the first game."

First year El Dorado head Coach Julie Jones missed the opener while in quarantine. Junior varsity coach Shawn LeHecka took over duties.

Wellington improves to 1-0 on the year. While El Dorado falls to 0-1.

The Wildcats will travel to Cheney on Thursday for a showdown with No. 1 in 3A, Cheney.

Wellington 21;19;19;6 – 65

El Dorado 6;9;8;4– 27

Wellington: Frame 19, Zeka 13, Myriland French 10, Rusk 6, Gerten 5, Hughes 5, Reichenberger 3, Mykiland French 2, Nance 2

El Dorado: Camien 8, Motter 7, Lattey 6, George 4, Parsons 1, Johnson 1