GODDARD, KANSAS -- It wasn’t pretty but it was a win.

The Augusta Orioles won their seventh straight game, dating back to last season with the 58-51 win over a much improved Goddard team.

"You know, it’s hard to really scout a team like Goddard because they were so young," Augusta Head coach Ryan Petty said. "We won and that’s really all that matters."

The Orioles who came in ranked No. 2 in Class 4A were aware of the losing streak facing Goddard and had let that play into their heads a bit.

"I think we got a little cocky with knowing they had lost 18 straight," senior Brendan Parker said.

It didn’t seem like it was going to be a drag out fight as the Orioles jumped out to an 8-0 lead on the back of two three-pointers from senior Xander Roberts.

However, it was the same story for Goddard all night as Cam Moses, the senior stepped up big. Time after time, when Augusta would go on a run, the Lion would find a way to drag them back into the game.

"He presented us with some tough match ups," Petty said. "He made some big shots to keep them in it."

After Augusta went up 27-17 Roberts cut into the lane for a layup, forcing a Goddard timeout with 2:43 to go until halftime, the Lions made their move.

Moses hit a jumper in the final seconds of the half, to make it 27-23 at the break. Then, he scored quickly out of halftime to make it a 2-point game. Moses made the comeback complete, giving the Lions the 30-29 lead with 6:38 remaining in the third.

It was Parker who kept the Orioles afloat. The senior hit a big three to put Augusta back on top.

Josh Burton, the junior who had barely practice, came off the bench and nailed a corner three with 38 seconds to go in the third quarter to give Augusta the lead for good, with the 41-38 advantage.

"Josh [Burton] gave us big time minutes," Petty said. "He came in and was a spark and made a difference."

Parker had a layup after a rebound with 3:38 remaining to put Augusta up 51-46. He then hit his final two free throws to seal the deal.

"I like having the ball in my hands in those moments," Parker said. "I’ve always been able to be patient and get the job done."

The Orioles would outscore Goddard 7-0 over the game’s final 2:07, sealing the win.

Parker led Augusta with 15 points. Ely Wilcox had 14 points. Xander Roberst had 10 points, eight in the first half.

The Orioles will turn their attention to Abilene next Friday at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hutter Gymnasium.

Augusta - 16;11;16;15 - 58

Goddard - 13;10;17;11 - 51

Augusta: Parker 15, Wilcox 14, Roberst 10, McDaniel 8, Schmidt 4, Burton 3, Hand 2, Timberlake 2

Goddard: Moses 25, Lefevre 11, Trotter 7, Carr 3, Jasnosk 3, Lubbers 2