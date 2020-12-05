DOUGLASS, KANSAS – The Douglass Bulldogs didn’t have long to prepare for Norwich as they only had a handful of practices before taking the court. However, they put them to good use and it paid off as the Bulldogs beat Norwich 55-52 on Friday night.

After Norwich put it to the Bulldogs last season, Douglass came out looking for revenge after only winning two games last season. They led 9-8 after the first quarter, showing this was going to be a different team.

They overcame foul trouble, as the officials called 27 first half fouls, 14 on Douglass. Leading scorer, Jared Stoffel spent a majority of the first half on the bench but others stepped up. Senior Roger Powell hit a three and Jordan Stoffel followed up with a three of his own to closing the first half on a bit of a run as Douglass trailed 27-25 at the break.

David Arevalo hit a three to start the second half and Douglass pulled within one and Chris Titus scored on a put back as Douglass grabbed the lead for good with 5:45 remaining in the third.

After the Stoffel’s nailed three straight threes over a span of a couple of minutes as Douglass opened up an 8-point lead and forcing a Norwich timeout.

Norwich fought back to tie it at 43-all with 4:39 remaining but it was once again Jared Stoffel, who spent much of the game in foul trouble, came back with a quick bucket to give Douglass the lead. Konnor Kielhorn had back-to-back buckets in the middle of the fourth to help expand the Bulldog lead.

Freshman Brock Stiner iced the game with a late free throw with less than a second left to secure the victory.

Doulgass forced 22 turnovers and hit eight threes on the night, five in the second half.

Both teams were abysmal at the free throw line as Douglass went 9 of 21 and Norwich went 12 of 26.

Jared Stoffel led the Bulldogs with 13 points, with 11 of those coming in the second half.. Arevalo had 10 and Kielhorn had eight points for Douglass.

Bradey McIntire led all scorers with 16 points. Chance Hilger had 14 points and freshman Tray Schroeder had 12 points for Norwich.

The Douglass are in the midst of a three-game week and will be back on it on Monday against Fredonia.

Norwich – 8;19;10;15 – 52

Douglass – 9;16;18;12 – 55

Norwich – McIntire 16, Hilger 14, Schroeder 12, Gosch 6, Balzer 2, Falkenhagen 2

Douglass – Jared Stoffel 13, Arevalo 10, Kielhorn 8, Jordan Stoffel 7, Titus 7, Powell 5, Roberts 2, Megli 2, Stiner 1