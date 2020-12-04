GODDARD, KANSAS -- Maycee James had 22 points as Goddard came from behind to stun the youthful Lady Orioles in the season open 49-47.

Despite the loss, the future seems bright for Augusta.

The Orioles trotted out only one senior that played and found themselves in a fight with one of the better teams in the AVCTL.

"I told them I was proud of them," Augusta Head Coach Rainey Maloy said. "It would have been a much different outcome last year."

While the Lady Orioles are young already last season, they are trying to use that to their advantage after gaining so much playing time last season. Avery Williams, only a sophomore, started out the game with a big three to put the Lady Orioles up early.

Augusta battled back in the second after trailing, using a 20-8 run through the entire quarter, to take a 31-24 lead into the break.

That lead was pushed through on a three by Kyra Carrell, a junior, to give Augusta the 23-22 lead with 3:22 remaining until half.

It was James that came back with fire in the third quarter for Goddard. She scored the first five points of the second half and cut the deficit to an Augusta 33-27 lead with 6:07 remaining in the third.

Goddard would apply the trap for a majority of the remaining time. It forced the young Orioles into turnovers and the Lady Lions made their push and eventually took the lead with late in the fourth when James hit a layup.

Maycee Anderson hit two free throws to put the Lady Orioles on the seesaw, as both teams would ride it the rest of the game.

Goddard hit their final 10 free throws of the game, creating the separation they needed to avoid the stunner at home.

James finished with 22 points to lead Goddard. Bailey Scoggin had 10 as well.

Allie Timberlake led the Lady Orioles with 12 points. Williams had nine points and Scott had six, all from the free throw line.

The Lady Orioles will return to try and pick up their first win as they host Abilene on next Friday at Hiller Court.

"We have a lot to build off from this one," Maloy said.

Augusta - 11;20;4;12 - 47

Goddard - 16;8;6;19 - 49

Augusta - Timberlake 12, Williams 9, Scott 6, Anderson 6, Wells 5, Petterson 4, Carrell 3, Barnett 2

Goddard - James 22, Scoggin 10, Gordon 6, Vang 5, Clark 2, Albin 2